Climate alarmists on the back foot as Trump touts US energy dominance: Marc Morano

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot founder Marc Morano discussed how President Trump is taking a stand against far-left environmentalists and cementing pro-energy legislation in the U.S.

Morano explained how the Trump administration is delivering decisive wins for American energy producers while exposing the weaknesses of global climate bureaucracies.

"We are crushing, and I mean absolutely crushing beyond my wildest fantasies. And not just my wildest fantasies, but we have two dozen skeptical groups that have a loose network, we meet once a week online," he said.

"They've exceeded everyone's expectations, Trump 2.0, on climate, energy policy. Over 300 actions unleashing energy, but he's also taken two very important steps for permanence," Morano continued.

"He's getting rid of the 1992 U.S. treaty we adhere to, the RIO Earth Summit framework convention on climate change, which brought us sustainable development, etc. We have already announced our intention to pull out, that becomes official February of 2027," he said.

The ClimateDepot founder continued: "That and going after the endangerment finding, where if he's successful, makes it so unelected bureaucrats deep within our environmental agencies cannot regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act that was passed decades earlier, never mentioned carbon dioxide."

Morano further noted that north of the border, Prime Minister Mark Carney continues to play both sides — talking up Canada as an “energy superpower” while quietly making concessions to appease the climate lobby.

Critics point out that while Trump is dismantling international climate entanglements, Carney’s government remains committed to net-zero targets that burden Canadian workers and industry.

Morano asserted that Trump’s aggressive rollback of climate mandates has already helped drive U.S. energy production to record levels, while Canada risks falling further behind by clinging to the very policies America is now rejecting.