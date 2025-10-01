🔴Ostrich farm update, Imperial Oil layoffs, Smith seeking deals with Ottawa | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by former Opposition leader Stockwell Day and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guests: Stockwell Day, former Opposition leader, and Keith Wilson, constitutional lawyer.

Today, we're looking at the latest developments at Universal Ostrich Farms, where a standoff between the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the farmers as the life of nearly 400 birds hangs in the balance.

Plus, Imperial Oil announced it would be selling its headquarters in Calgary amid further layoffs at the company as Canada's energy sector continues to struggle under the Liberals.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith is seeking a “grand bargain” with the federal government, reiterating her support for a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada during the final Alberta Next town hall event.

