🔴Liberals back CBC, Alberta independence rally, BC premier defends mandates | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Rebel reporter Syd Fizzard and National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Panel guests this week: Syd Fizzard (Alberta-based Rebel News reporter) | Wyatt Claypool (Editor, The National Telegraph)

Housekeeping: Ezra Levant & Lincoln Jay are en route back to Toronto after covering protests in Ireland related to an asylum-seeker hotel case. More reports coming at MigrantReports.com.

Today, we're looking at the Liberals push to increase funding for CBC, with Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggesting the state broadcaster provides Canadians with an unbiased view of the news — despite the network's obvious opposition to Conservative voices.

Plus, we'll look ahead to this weekend's upcoming Alberta independence rally, where constitutional lawyer and frequent Rebel News guest Keith Wilson will has confirmed he'll be speaking at the event.

And finally, One B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong called out the B.C. government for coercing residents into receiving COVID-19 vaccines despite potential harmful side effects, a decision Premier David Eby adamantly defended.

