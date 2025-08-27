🔴 Poilievre targets Carney on Cdn energy, Smith's AB Next, Ford's crime rant | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Sydney Fizzard and David Knight Legg discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of The Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Rebel reporter Sydney Fizzard and political strategist David Knight Legg for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre taking aim at Mark Carney on Canadian energy production — and the Liberals' failure to get projects built.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith ruled out a run for prime minister when she was asked about the possibility during an Alberta Next panel discussion.

And finally, after another high-profile theft at an Ontario liquor store, Premier Doug Ford went on a self-described rant about crime, noting that Canadians are fed up with violence and once again sharing his support for Jeremy McDonald, a Lindsay man charged after he defended his home from an intruder.

Please sign the petition to demand the strengthening of the law that a man's home is his castle!

21,482 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
To: The Government of Ontario and the Attorney General of Canada

We, the undersigned, believe no Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their own home and family from violent intruders.

We call on lawmakers to:

  1. Drop the charges against Jeremy McDonald immediately.

  2. Reform Canada’s self-defence laws to strengthen protections for homeowners and families.

  3. Ensure police and prosecutors uphold the principle that Canadians have the right to defend their homes without fear of being treated as criminals.

No Canadian family should ever fear both criminals outside their doors and charges from the justice system inside the courtroom.

We demand action now!

Will you sign?

