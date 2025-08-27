🔴 Poilievre targets Carney on Cdn energy, Smith's AB Next, Ford's crime rant | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Rebel reporter Sydney Fizzard and political strategist David Knight Legg for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre taking aim at Mark Carney on Canadian energy production — and the Liberals' failure to get projects built.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith ruled out a run for prime minister when she was asked about the possibility during an Alberta Next panel discussion.

And finally, after another high-profile theft at an Ontario liquor store, Premier Doug Ford went on a self-described rant about crime, noting that Canadians are fed up with violence and once again sharing his support for Jeremy McDonald, a Lindsay man charged after he defended his home from an intruder.

