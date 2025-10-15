🔴Conservatives win in Eastern Canada, Smith's pipeline push, Ford on tariff war | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Rebel reporter Angelica Toy and political commentator Marc Nixon for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guests: Angelica Toy, Alberta-based Rebel News journalist, and Marc Nixon, political commentator.

Today, we're looking at what the Progressive Conservatives' victory in Newfoundland and Labrador's election might mean for the rest of Canada, given the polls suggested the incumbent Liberals were likely to pick up another majority victory, only to see the Tory's walk away with a slim majority in the 40-seat legislature.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is continuing her push to develop a new pipeline, calling on the Carney Liberals to have an answer by mid-November.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching a message against tariffs to U.S. audiences with a new advertisement featuring words from former president Ronald Reagan.

