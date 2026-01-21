🔴Trump calls out Carney at WEF, Rebels catch Freeland, Alberta independence | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political commentator Marty Belanger (MartyUpNorth) for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Marty Belanger (political commentator, better known as “MartyUpNorth")

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's speech to the World Economic Forum, where he personally called out Prime Minister Mark Carney as the U.S. leader laid out his vision for the future.

Plus, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay grilled former deputy PM and Liberal cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland as she walked the streets of Davos.

And finally, we're looking at the grassroots push for independence in Alberta as residents across the province are turning up at town hall events.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows