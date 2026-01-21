🔴Trump calls out Carney at WEF, Rebels catch Freeland, Alberta independence | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political commentator Marty Belanger (MartyUpNorth) for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Marty Belanger (political commentator, better known as “MartyUpNorth")
Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's speech to the World Economic Forum, where he personally called out Prime Minister Mark Carney as the U.S. leader laid out his vision for the future.
Plus, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and videographer Lincoln Jay grilled former deputy PM and Liberal cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland as she walked the streets of Davos.
And finally, we're looking at the grassroots push for independence in Alberta as residents across the province are turning up at town hall events.
