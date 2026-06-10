Alberta Fact Check: Democracy is never a nuisance

The Alberta referendum campaign for 2026 has kicked off with a town administration thinking it has the right to hinder legal advertising from a third-party advertiser registered with Elections Alberta.

They have demanded an ad be removed which is currently being hosted by a private company on a digital billboard in the town of Taber. They are trying to justify their action by claiming the ad has become a nuisance.

The third-party advertiser (full disclosure, I manage that organization) is called Pathway to Independence and the ad was very innocuous. It has the Alberta flag, framed by six simple words. “Send Ottawa a message!” and “Choose Alberta!”

There was no provocative imagery or messaging that could be a nuisance in any way. The town apparently has now been dealing with a flood of emails and phone calls from Albertans upset over the attempt to remove the advertisement. But that nuisance was brought upon the town through its own anti-democratic actions. Not by the advertisement.

The actions of the Town of Taber are setting an ugly precedent as over a dozen third-party advertisers have now registered with Elections Alberta and will begin their campaigns. Advertisements will be placed across the province over the next four months and some town and city councils may feel emboldened by Taber’s actions to interfere with other legal advertising. Campaigns whether in general elections or referenda must be able to advertise without hindrance. Free political expression during an electoral period is part of the bedrock of democracy. Supporters on either side of the referendum question should understand the importance of making it clear that municipal governments must leave campaigns unfettered from biased interference. The Town of Taber is certain to learn a hard lesson in law as Pathway to Independence will be retaining legal council to make them understand that they have no right as a level of government to interfere in political expression during a campaign period. Even if they may feel the advertising presents a nuisance to them.