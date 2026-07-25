China just killed paper gold trading | SPONSOR

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia break down why China's elimination of paper gold trading on the Shanghai Gold Exchange matters far beyond its borders.

Plus, they explore Trump's new executive order that could reshape how America handles its debt.

The U.S. Treasury just screened $2.77 trillion in federal payments for fraud and found billions in losses hiding in plain sight. Government watchdogs have estimated $500 billion lost annually.

If fraud runs into the trillions, does that open the door to writing off part of the U.S. debt — and what would that mean for gold, which today backs just 3% of that debt versus roughly 30% before 1971?

Physical gold and silver may be the one asset that doesn't care how this debt story ends.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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