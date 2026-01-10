SPONSOR | Why Silver's Next Move Could Redefine Money, Markets, and National Security

Silver is no longer just an investment story — it’s a national security issue.

On the first 2026 edition of The Real Money Show, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia break down why silver’s explosive rise may only be the beginning.

With global supply in deficit, U.S. manufacturing ramping up, and governments demanding physical metal, decades of price suppression are starting to crack. Jeremy and Jerry connect the dots between AI, military supply chains, the unwinding yen carry trade, and the collapse of paper control over real assets.

As financial leverage breaks and true collateral is revalued, silver and gold are entering a historic price-discovery phase.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry will share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

