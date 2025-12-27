SPONSOR | The gold and silver reset has already begun

On this episode of The Real Money Show, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia walk through the fundamentals every investor should understand right now: currency debasement, inflation, supply shortages, and why central banks are aggressively buying physical gold and silver.

They explain the real difference between owning metals versus paper proxies, how physical gold and silver can be held inside registered accounts, and why liquidity, ownership, and control matter more than ever.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry will share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

