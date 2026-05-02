SPONSOR | China and the UAE are stockpiling gold. Are you?

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia dive into the global gold rush now underway.

What’s driving it? The answer is far more complex that it seems.

De-dollarization and the fears of the decline of the petrodollar system are reshaping the global financial landscape. And as the currency weakens and economic uncertainty grows, countries like China and the UAE are rapidly stockpiling precious metals to protect their wealth and strengthen their financial positions.

The hosts also break down the exploding demand for silver, fueled by AI infrastructure, industrial growth, and tightening global supply.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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