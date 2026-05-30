SPONSOR | Is gold poised for its BIGGEST rally yet?

The global financial system is balancing on a razor's edge — are you prepared for what comes next?

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia explain why they believe gold could surpass $8,000 an ounce and silver could climb above $200 in the years ahead.

While precious metals have spent recent months consolidating, they argue that today's market may offer a rare opportunity to accumulate physical gold and silver before the next rally.

The hosts break down the growing pressures facing central banks, from stubborn inflation and rising energy costs to mounting debt, liquidity shortages and an increasingly fragile financial system.

Jeremy and Jerry compare the risks of paper assets, ETFs and pooled accounts with the security of owning physical bullion outright. They also explain how Canadians can legally hold physical gold and silver in registered accounts.

As governments grapple with debt, deficits and slowing growth, the hosts argue that protecting purchasing power has never been more important. Learn why they believe physical precious metals remain one of the most effective ways to preserve wealth, reduce counterparty risk and prepare for an uncertain future.

If you're concerned about where the global economy is headed and want to understand why gold and silver are attracting renewed attention worldwide, this is an episode you won't want to miss.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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