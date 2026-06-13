SPONSOR | Canada's economy is cracking (is gold the escape hatch?)

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia make the case that today's pullback in precious metals isn't the end of the bull run — it's the setup for the next one.

Silver below $70. Gold near $4,000. Sounds like bad news. But is it really a hidden buying opportunity?

The hosts break down three forces quietly building beneath the surface: political chaos driving safe-haven demand, an industrial silver shortage hiding in plain sight, and a Federal Reserve so trapped it may have no choice but to cut rates — and ignite the next metals rally.

They also connect the dots on Canada's deepening economic crisis, the only G7 nation in recession and still unable to strike a tariff deal, as entrepreneurs and capital quietly head for the exits.

Physical gold and silver may be the last hedge ordinary Canadians can actually control.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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