Toronto Star lobbies Ottawa to keep $29,750-per-reporter media subsidy
Torstar publisher Jordan Bitove is urging Parliament to preserve the enhanced Journalism Labour Tax Credit, which is scheduled to fall back to $13,750 per employee at the beginning of next year.
The Toronto Star is asking the federal government to maintain a $29,750-per-newsroom-employee taxpayer subsidy, arguing the funding is essential to keeping journalists employed and holding governments accountable.
In a submission to the House of Commons heritage committee first reported by Blacklock's, Torstar publisher Jordan Bitove urged Parliament to preserve the enhanced Journalism Labour Tax Credit, which is scheduled to fall back to $13,750 per employee on January 1, 2027.
Bitove argued that cutting the subsidy would reduce newsroom jobs and weaken public oversight. While the value of payments to individual media outlets is kept confidential under Ottawa's 2019 media bailout program, Torstar disclosed receiving millions in government assistance before the company went private.
The request comes despite Privy Council research finding many Canadians oppose taxpayer-funded media subsidies, with participants saying the federal government should focus instead on issues such as housing affordability and the cost of living.
The same research also found many Canadians believe news coverage has become increasingly opinion-driven and sensationalized.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-28 19:34:02 -0400 FlagRogers just closed down 6 AM stations while STILL getting the COVID subsidy. So the cut back won’t do anything to reduce staff.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-28 16:54:47 -0400The MSM might not like the idea that the hog trough might be empty soon.