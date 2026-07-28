Toronto Star lobbies Ottawa to keep $29,750-per-reporter media subsidy

The Toronto Star is asking the federal government to maintain a $29,750-per-newsroom-employee taxpayer subsidy, arguing the funding is essential to keeping journalists employed and holding governments accountable.

In a submission to the House of Commons heritage committee first reported by Blacklock's, Torstar publisher Jordan Bitove urged Parliament to preserve the enhanced Journalism Labour Tax Credit, which is scheduled to fall back to $13,750 per employee on January 1, 2027.

Bitove argued that cutting the subsidy would reduce newsroom jobs and weaken public oversight. While the value of payments to individual media outlets is kept confidential under Ottawa's 2019 media bailout program, Torstar disclosed receiving millions in government assistance before the company went private.

The request comes despite Privy Council research finding many Canadians oppose taxpayer-funded media subsidies, with participants saying the federal government should focus instead on issues such as housing affordability and the cost of living.

The same research also found many Canadians believe news coverage has become increasingly opinion-driven and sensationalized.