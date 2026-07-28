Immigration department questions program admitting jobless foreign artists

Nearly 8,000 'self employed' artists, comedians, and actors have been admitted into Canada since 2014 in an effort to boost the country's 'cultural life.'

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

source: The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

An internal Immigration Department review first reported by Blacklock's is questioning whether Canada's self-employed immigration stream for artists, performers and athletes still serves a useful purpose, concluding the program's objectives are unclear, and its economic results are limited.

The evaluation found nearly 7,800 people were admitted through the program between 2014 and 2024, many working as painters, sculptors, photographers, coaches, actors and comedians. The largest groups came from China (31%), Iran (14%) and India (7%).

According to the report, successful applicants earned a median employment income of just $19,500, with most settling in Toronto or Vancouver. While few relied on social assistance, auditors said the program no longer appears well suited to Canada's economic immigration system.

The report also noted a backlog of roughly 11,000 applications, wait times approaching four years and refusal rates as high as 81 percent.

Immigration officials concluded the program's policy intent has never been clearly defined, writing that its "purpose is ambiguous" and recommending a review of its future funding and direction.

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Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

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COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-07-28 19:40:43 -0400 Flag
    Not only that, Bernhard but the local layabouts don’t seem to care. And as a musician and writer myself, I never took a dime of public money to produce and promote my work. So nobody had to pay for what they never asked to buy or wanted to buy.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-28 16:59:06 -0400
    Importing layabouts is something Canada seems to be good at.