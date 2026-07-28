Immigration department questions program admitting jobless foreign artists

An internal Immigration Department review first reported by Blacklock's is questioning whether Canada's self-employed immigration stream for artists, performers and athletes still serves a useful purpose, concluding the program's objectives are unclear, and its economic results are limited.

The evaluation found nearly 7,800 people were admitted through the program between 2014 and 2024, many working as painters, sculptors, photographers, coaches, actors and comedians. The largest groups came from China (31%), Iran (14%) and India (7%).

According to the report, successful applicants earned a median employment income of just $19,500, with most settling in Toronto or Vancouver. While few relied on social assistance, auditors said the program no longer appears well suited to Canada's economic immigration system.

The report also noted a backlog of roughly 11,000 applications, wait times approaching four years and refusal rates as high as 81 percent.

Immigration officials concluded the program's policy intent has never been clearly defined, writing that its "purpose is ambiguous" and recommending a review of its future funding and direction.