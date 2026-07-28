Alberta Fact Check: Is it illegal to steal or deface referendum signs?

As Alberta's referendum campaign ramps up, reports of referendum signs being stolen, spray-painted, torn down or damaged have become increasingly common. Some supporters of Alberta independence have accused federalist activists of targeting their campaign signs.

Whatever a person's political views, the law is clear: you cannot steal or vandalize campaign signs simply because you disagree with the message.

Election and referendum signs are private property. Removing them without permission may constitute theft under the Criminal Code, while damaging or defacing them may amount to mischief, both criminal offences. Alberta police agencies have repeatedly warned that election sign vandalism can lead to criminal charges.

Vandals attacked one of our 4x8 signs by Okotoks.



The landowner now wants a second 4x8 sign and both signs will be raised on frames too high to reach with spraypaint.



They will be more visible next to the highway too



Keep on hitting our signs you choads



We will keep doubling pic.twitter.com/j2q6TQQOp3 — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 4, 2026

Referendum signs are also specifically recognized under Alberta's election laws and municipal sign regulations as lawful political advertising during the campaign period.

What are the penalties?

Depending on the circumstances, a person who steals or damages a referendum sign may face:

Criminal charges for theft or mischief under the Criminal Code.

Restitution for damaged property.

Municipal bylaw penalties where applicable.

A criminal record if convicted.

Police determine whether charges are appropriate based on the evidence in each case.

I had my first minor incident this morning with my ChooseAlberta sign. She just pulled it out of the ground. https://t.co/MtwbBdJFcZ pic.twitter.com/ZDBeGnrvWj — Calgary Guy (@cgy_guy) July 5, 2026

It's not just a prank or political protest to steal or vandalize referendum signs.

Stealing or defacing referendum signs is not protected political expression. It is the destruction or theft of another person's property and may constitute a criminal offence. Police across Alberta have repeatedly warned that election sign vandalism can result in criminal charges.

The larger question being raised by many campaign volunteers is one of enforcement. If reports of sign theft and vandalism are widespread but few charges are laid, it risks sending the message that these offences will go unpunished.