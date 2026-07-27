Trucker Inc. tragedy: Killer finally faces justice four years later
Four years after an Indian truck driver killed a Quebec mother and her 11-year-old son, their family is still demanding answers about how Baljeet Singh was able to flee Canada, continue driving commercially in the U.S. and evade authorities for years before finally being returned to face justice.
Four years after a truck collision in Brossard, Baljeet Singh is expected to learn his sentence in a case that has become a symbol of failures surrounding Canada’s “Driver Inc.” model.
On July 19, 2022, Singh was driving a 53-foot tractor-trailer through a construction zone near Montreal when traffic slowed on Boulevard Cousineau. He failed to brake and struck several vehicles.
Nancy Lefrançois, 42, and her 11-year-old son, Loïc Chevalier, were killed, while several others were injured.
Court records indicate Singh had been using his phone for more than an hour and admitted he was playing a game around the time of the collision. After being questioned and hospitalized, Singh was released.
The following day, he travelled to Toronto and boarded a flight to New Delhi, India.
Criminal charges were not laid until July 2023, and he was not arrested until August 2025 after being located in California, where he was reportedly working and seeking a commercial driver’s licence.
Mélanie Séguin, Lefrançois’s mother-in-law by marriage, said the family has spent years fighting not only for a sentence, but also for answers.
“I continue to ask myself why Mr. Singh’s passport was not seized for the duration of the investigation,” she said during the parliamentary committee where she sat as a witness.
“It makes absolutely no sense that someone can come here, kill people and still be free to leave the country,” she said during the interview with Rebel News.
Séguin said the delay deepened the family’s suffering and left them feeling abandoned by the justice system.
“We are the ones who suffered prejudice for three years before Mr. Singh returned to Canadian soil,” she said.
For the family, sentencing will close only one chapter in a fight they say must now lead to reforms.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
COMMENTS
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Annette Mort commented 2026-07-27 23:12:33 -0400Madam Seguin is an incredible woman and she has my utmost respect and sympathy for her loss. Thanks Alexa, for presenting her interview to us and may we all be inspired to mobilize for justice.
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-27 20:06:51 -0400Will he face justice? The way the government has handled previous such cases (e. g., Humboldt crash) indicates no. Some flimsy excuse will be used to allow him to stay out jail or actually be deported.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-27 19:09:35 -0400 FlagThis man,no matter his skin colour and origin, must be tried for murder. I’m fed up with race-based justice. You do the time – you do the time. No exceptions!