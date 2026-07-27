Trucker Inc. tragedy: Killer finally faces justice four years later

Four years after a truck collision in Brossard, Baljeet Singh is expected to learn his sentence in a case that has become a symbol of failures surrounding Canada’s “Driver Inc.” model.

On July 19, 2022, Singh was driving a 53-foot tractor-trailer through a construction zone near Montreal when traffic slowed on Boulevard Cousineau. He failed to brake and struck several vehicles.

Nancy Lefrançois, 42, and her 11-year-old son, Loïc Chevalier, were killed, while several others were injured.

Court records indicate Singh had been using his phone for more than an hour and admitted he was playing a game around the time of the collision. After being questioned and hospitalized, Singh was released.

The following day, he travelled to Toronto and boarded a flight to New Delhi, India.

Criminal charges were not laid until July 2023, and he was not arrested until August 2025 after being located in California, where he was reportedly working and seeking a commercial driver’s licence.

Mélanie Séguin, Lefrançois’s mother-in-law by marriage, said the family has spent years fighting not only for a sentence, but also for answers.

“I continue to ask myself why Mr. Singh’s passport was not seized for the duration of the investigation,” she said during the parliamentary committee where she sat as a witness.

“It makes absolutely no sense that someone can come here, kill people and still be free to leave the country,” she said during the interview with Rebel News.

Séguin said the delay deepened the family’s suffering and left them feeling abandoned by the justice system.

“We are the ones who suffered prejudice for three years before Mr. Singh returned to Canadian soil,” she said.

For the family, sentencing will close only one chapter in a fight they say must now lead to reforms.