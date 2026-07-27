Carney Liberals won’t say how much Trump’s bridge toll deal will cost Canadians

The Carney government is refusing to disclose how much revenue Canadian taxpayers stand to lose after agreeing to share profits from the Gordie Howe International Bridge with the United States.

Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson repeatedly declined to estimate the financial impact Monday, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an even larger share of future bridge toll revenues.

Canada just opened a bridge to Detroit



How the ceremony is going… pic.twitter.com/Hb3sODKMor — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2026

Under the original 2012 crossing agreement, Canadian taxpayers financed the entire $6.4 billion cost of designing, building, financing and maintaining the Gordie Howe International Bridge, including the highway interchange and U.S. customs plaza on the Michigan side of the Detroit River.

In exchange, Canada was to retain 100% to recover its investment.

Carney asked of his statement on the Gordie Howe Bridge "So was that a lie and were you downplaying your concessions to Trump?"



Three minutes later, after the word-salad explanation "Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede. Yeah. With a cowboy hat on.… pic.twitter.com/qxJTPoEfAG — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 23, 2026

That arrangement changed earlier this month when Trump announced Canada had agreed in principle to hand the United States 50% of the bridge's net toll revenues for the first 15 years. After initially denying the claim, the federal government later confirmed the agreement.

Trump slams Canada for disinviting them from Gordie Howe Bridge opening ceremony https://t.co/HCzu8FvFeX pic.twitter.com/7zBOjNnJ4N — CP24 (@CP24) July 24, 2026

Following Friday's ceremonial bridge opening in Windsor, Trump criticized Canada for not inviting U.S. officials and declared the original agreement "no longer stands."

Trump says the U.S. “changed the terms” of the Gordie Howe International Bridge deal as Canada celebrates the bridge’s opening without American officials pic.twitter.com/6NrfxzYNHB — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 24, 2026

"We changed the terms of the deal so that the United States of America now gets 50 percent of the profit," Trump wrote on social media, while signalling he wants additional concessions.

Questioned by reporters, Robertson appeared caught off guard by Trump's latest comments but insisted the existing agreements remain in place.

Caving to Trump's demand for a 50% cut of revenue from the Gordie Howe International Bridge is actually a sign Canada is playing rough with "elbows up" during negotiations, says Liberal Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson. pic.twitter.com/02KYVzwFQK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 24, 2026

When asked how the government is preparing for further U.S. demands, Robertson replied only that "the agreements stand in place."

Pressed to explain how much money Canada expects to transfer to the United States under the new arrangement, the minister again declined to provide a figure.

Instead, Robertson said the recently signed Agreement in Principle provides that any net revenues during the bridge's first 15 years "are shared and invested on the U.S. side in community economic development."

He did not estimate how much those revenues could amount to or what the agreement could ultimately cost Canadian taxpayers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney did not attend Friday's bridge opening.

Carney asked of his statement on the Gordie Howe Bridge "So was that a lie and were you downplaying your concessions to Trump?"



Three minutes later, after the word-salad explanation "Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede. Yeah. With a cowboy hat on.… pic.twitter.com/qxJTPoEfAG — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 23, 2026

Earlier this month, he acknowledged he "should have been clear" after making public statements that gave Canadians the impression the original toll arrangement remained unchanged, before the government confirmed the new revenue-sharing agreement.