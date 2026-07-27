Carney Liberals won’t say how much Trump’s bridge toll deal will cost Canadians
Following Friday's ceremonial bridge opening in Windsor, Trump criticized Canada for not inviting U.S. officials and declared the original agreement "no longer stands."
The Carney government is refusing to disclose how much revenue Canadian taxpayers stand to lose after agreeing to share profits from the Gordie Howe International Bridge with the United States.
Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson repeatedly declined to estimate the financial impact Monday, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded an even larger share of future bridge toll revenues.
Canada just opened a bridge to Detroit— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2026
How the ceremony is going… pic.twitter.com/Hb3sODKMor
Under the original 2012 crossing agreement, Canadian taxpayers financed the entire $6.4 billion cost of designing, building, financing and maintaining the Gordie Howe International Bridge, including the highway interchange and U.S. customs plaza on the Michigan side of the Detroit River.
Infrastructure Minister @gregorrobertson won't say how much taxpayers stand to lose @GordieHoweBrg toll concessions amid new USA demands for more. https://t.co/YuDgyS3dQi #cdnpoli @Hicc_ca pic.twitter.com/yshDAEf7yO— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) July 27, 2026
In exchange, Canada was to retain 100% to recover its investment.
Carney asked of his statement on the Gordie Howe Bridge "So was that a lie and were you downplaying your concessions to Trump?"— cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 23, 2026
Three minutes later, after the word-salad explanation "Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede. Yeah. With a cowboy hat on.… pic.twitter.com/qxJTPoEfAG
That arrangement changed earlier this month when Trump announced Canada had agreed in principle to hand the United States 50% of the bridge's net toll revenues for the first 15 years. After initially denying the claim, the federal government later confirmed the agreement.
Trump slams Canada for disinviting them from Gordie Howe Bridge opening ceremony https://t.co/HCzu8FvFeX pic.twitter.com/7zBOjNnJ4N— CP24 (@CP24) July 24, 2026
Following Friday's ceremonial bridge opening in Windsor, Trump criticized Canada for not inviting U.S. officials and declared the original agreement "no longer stands."
Trump says the U.S. “changed the terms” of the Gordie Howe International Bridge deal as Canada celebrates the bridge’s opening without American officials pic.twitter.com/6NrfxzYNHB— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 24, 2026
"We changed the terms of the deal so that the United States of America now gets 50 percent of the profit," Trump wrote on social media, while signalling he wants additional concessions.
Questioned by reporters, Robertson appeared caught off guard by Trump's latest comments but insisted the existing agreements remain in place.
Caving to Trump's demand for a 50% cut of revenue from the Gordie Howe International Bridge is actually a sign Canada is playing rough with "elbows up" during negotiations, says Liberal Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson. pic.twitter.com/02KYVzwFQK— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 24, 2026
When asked how the government is preparing for further U.S. demands, Robertson replied only that "the agreements stand in place."
Pressed to explain how much money Canada expects to transfer to the United States under the new arrangement, the minister again declined to provide a figure.
Instead, Robertson said the recently signed Agreement in Principle provides that any net revenues during the bridge's first 15 years "are shared and invested on the U.S. side in community economic development."
He did not estimate how much those revenues could amount to or what the agreement could ultimately cost Canadian taxpayers.
Prime Minister Mark Carney did not attend Friday's bridge opening.
Carney asked of his statement on the Gordie Howe Bridge "So was that a lie and were you downplaying your concessions to Trump?"— cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 23, 2026
Three minutes later, after the word-salad explanation "Could I have explained it better on a Sunday morning at Stampede. Yeah. With a cowboy hat on.… pic.twitter.com/qxJTPoEfAG
Earlier this month, he acknowledged he "should have been clear" after making public statements that gave Canadians the impression the original toll arrangement remained unchanged, before the government confirmed the new revenue-sharing agreement.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila