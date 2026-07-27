U.S. Consulate shot at for second time this year

Two locations of Kiva's Bagel Bar, a Jewish-owned bakery chain, were targeted in suspected hate-motivated attacks in Toronto on Sunday morning. The first, near Yonge and Claireville, had a window struck by gunfire around 8 a.m.

Twenty minutes later, a second location near Bathurst and Steeles had a window broken — though police found no evidence of gunfire at that scene. No injuries were reported at either location.

Then, the U.S. Consulate was struck by gunfire for a second time this year.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to these acts of terror on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream. David noted that CP24's headline described the incidents as "suspected hate motivated attacks" without using the word shooting. "I feel like that would have been relevant," he said.

Mayor Olivia Chow posted a statement saying the attacks were "vile and unacceptable" and that she would "always stand with Toronto's Jewish community against antisemitism."

The hosts were unmoved by the mayor's comments, however, recalling how Chow skipped the first anniversary commemoration of October 7th and has made excuses regarding her failure to appear at other Jewish community events.

One prominent event Mayor Chow hasn't attended is the Walk with Israel — an event that, David noted, once drew every prominent politician in the city.

Chow also allowed the Palestinian flag to be raised at city hall for the first time while refusing to raise the Israeli flag on independence day. At this year's Pride parade, she was heard shouting "Free Palestine."

"For her to say she stands with the Jewish community," Sheila said, "pretty sure she don't."

Florida Senator Rick Scott weighed in on the attacks, calling them "despicable" and stating plainly: "Canada has a serious antisemitism problem, and the government needs to get serious about it."

David said he fears it may already be too late, noting that members of Toronto's Jewish community are now quietly discussing exit strategies. "Toronto was this beacon of peace and civility," he said. "And now every weekend there are calls for genocide and the politicians and the police allow it to happen."

The US Consulate on University Avenue was also fired upon again — the second time this year, following a March 10 incident.

Police are seeking a white Honda Accord with no licence plates.

David called it a terrorist attack on American soil inside Canada, noting that the consulate windows are bulletproof. "You're not going to do any harm," he said. "So the point is to agitate."

Police have previously said they believe people are being hired by terrorist groups to carry out these incidents — money changing hands with individuals willing to take cash to do it.

Both hosts noted the contrast with how authorities responded earlier this month when a Muslim farmer in Bowmanville was found to be illegally slaughtering waterfowl — a response that generated Islamophobia rallies, supportive statements from Liberal MPs, and sympathetic media coverage.

Jewish businesses have been shot at, vandalized, and firebombed for nearly three years. "Nothing to see here," Sheila said. "It is absolutely shocking."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.