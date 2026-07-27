Finalists announced for Independent Press Gallery's best journalism awards

Canada's top independent journalists are set to be celebrated on August 30 at the Independent Press Gallery's 2026 awards show, and the finalists for the top three prizes have been announced.

The finalists in the Best Video category include Rebel News' Drea Humphrey, independent filmmaker Kian Simone, journalist Élie Cantin-Nantel, True North's Harrison Faulkner and Lee Wasserman, best known for his work with Toronto protest reporter Caryma Sa'd.

Cantin-Nantel was also nominated as a finalist for the Best Written Report, alongside The Broken Typewriter's Tania Finch, Our Isle & Times' Dave Olsen, freelance journalist Clayton DeMaine and Montreal-based independent journalist Natasha Graham.

🥁 Drumroll please...

The 2026 Independent Press Gallery Awards finalists!



We'll be sharing more about the finalists and their work throughout the week.



Congratulations to all our finalists! pic.twitter.com/dzNBpDupL3 — Independent Press Gallery (@IndependentPG) July 21, 2026

Among the finalists for the Best Investigative Report were Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie, True North's Melanie Bennet and Cosmin Dzsurdsza.

The winners in each category will be announced at the Independent Press Gallery's awards show on August 30 in Toronto. First place winners will receive a $1,000 prize, while runners up will win $500.

Journalists, students, media creators, and supporters of a free press will spend the afternoon celebrating the best in independent journalism at the Novotel Toronto North York hotel.

In addition to recognizing this year's winners, attendees can expect special guests, surprise speakers, and a unique opportunity to meet some of the most influential Canadian voices in independent journalism.

Get your tickets now!