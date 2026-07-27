Justice Watch: ICC prosecutor Karim Khan removed from office over sexual misconduct findings

The International Criminal Court has voted to remove its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, after member states concluded he had committed serious misconduct, ending a two-year scandal that has engulfed one of the world's highest-profile international legal institutions.

In a secret ballot held by the ICC's Assembly of States Parties at the United Nations in New York, 82 of the court's 125 member states voted to remove Khan from office, marking the first time a sitting ICC prosecutor has been ousted.

The allegations first surfaced in 2024, when a junior lawyer accused Khan of repeated sexual misconduct. An internal investigation eventually concluded that Khan had committed serious misconduct, paving the way for Friday's removal. Khan has consistently denied the allegations and says he intends to challenge the decision through legal channels, reports Reuters.

Khan stepped aside from his duties in 2025 while the investigation was underway, leaving deputy prosecutors to oversee the office. His removal now begins the process of selecting a permanent replacement, though that process could take months.

The court has been involved in several politically charged cases, including arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While those investigations attracted intense international attention, the court has stressed that Khan's dismissal does not affect existing warrants or ongoing prosecutions.