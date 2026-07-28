Saskatchewan girls share their experience with school trans bathroom policy

Two recent high school graduates are sharing what happened in their school after a biological male student began using the girls’ bathrooms and change rooms.

Reegan and Miley, both 18, describe months of discomfort and disruption during their final year. Along with roughly 30 to 40 other female students in the high school wing of their K-12 school, they faced a new arrangement after the school informed girls of the change.

Parents were not notified, citing privacy concerns for the transgender student.

The girls report leaving school property during class hours to use bathrooms at local businesses or driving home. Some grandparents adjusted their schedules to be home for younger girls. Many female students avoided the main girls’ washroom for the rest of the year.

During Pride Month, some limited their water intake on hot days to reduce bathroom visits.

School paperwork sent home at the start of the year did not detail the specific implications for girls sharing multi-stall bathrooms, change rooms, and private spaces. The school also said it offered girls alternatives, such as staff bathrooms or accessible stalls.

Tawny Johnson, a mother in Lampman, along with lawyer Allison Pejovich of Charter Advocates Canada, sent a legal demand letter to the South East Cornerstone School Division on May 25, 2026. The letter references a provision in the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code (Section 12, Subsection 2) that protects sex-segregated spaces.

The school division has not yet formally responded to the letter or to media requests for comment.

Watch the first report in this series

Reegan and Miley’s interview highlights the impact on girls’ privacy, daily routines, and sense of safety in their own school. Their accounts raise questions about parental notification and the balance of rights in single-sex spaces under provincial law.

This situation in one small Saskatchewan community has drawn attention to similar policies in schools across the province and country. Many parents are calling for greater involvement and clearer protections for sex-based spaces.

The full interview with Reegan and Miley is available now on Rebel News as part of the “No Balls in Women’s Stalls” series. You can see our first report by clicking here.

Parents and supporters can learn more and add their names to our petition at StopClassroomGrooming.com.