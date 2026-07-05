Saskatchewan mother demands protection for girls' privacy in school washrooms

Lampman, Saskatchewan — A local mother is challenging her school division over access to girls’ washrooms, citing concerns for female students’ privacy and safety following a biological male student’s use of the facilities.

Tawney, a mother from Lampman, raised objections after a trans-identified male student began using the girls’ multi-stall washroom at the local school. According to reports, girls have responded by avoiding the facility, sharing a single private washroom, limiting fluid intake during hot weather, or leaving school grounds to use bathrooms at nearby businesses.

Charter Advocates Canada lawyer Allison Kindle Pejovic sent formal legal demands to the South East Cornerstone School Division and the provincial government. The correspondence argues that allowing biological males into female-designated washrooms violates female students’ rights under sections 7, 8, and 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including security of the person, privacy, and equality.

Pejovic’s analysis references the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, which includes gender identity as a prohibited ground of discrimination but contains a unique exception clause for public decency. A 1995 Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission decision, later upheld in court, interpreted this clause as permitting sex-based segregation in change rooms and similar facilities. Pejovic maintains this provides legal grounds for maintaining single-sex spaces.

School Division Director of Education Keith Keating acknowledged receipt of the letter, stating a response would follow. Minister of Education Everett Hindley deflected to school bureaucrats.

The case has drawn attention to broader questions around sex-segregated spaces in Saskatchewan schools and public institutions. Supporters of the mother’s position reference Premier Scott Moe’s earlier comments favouring sex-based bathroom policies.

The situation remains ongoing as the school year continues in the community. Please consider signing our petition at StopClassroomGrooming.com.