Former BC Conservative Amelia Boultbee crosses floor to Eby's NDP

Former BC Conservative-turned-Independent MLA Amelia Boultbee has officially joined Premier David Eby's NDP caucus. For many who follow B.C. politics, Friday's announcement was less of a surprise than a confirmation of criticisms the Penticton–Summerland MLA has received for months for appearing left-leaning and aligning herself with the governing NDP while distancing herself from the Conservatives.

“I’ve always believed that politics should be about respecting each other while working to solve problems, and those values have never changed. However, the party I was first elected with has,” Boultbee stated in a joint media conference with Premier Eby.

While still serving as a BC Conservative MLA, Boultbee publicly criticized some members of her own caucus after they attended a presentation at the legislature by the Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA), a Christian public policy organization. The group's presentation and recommendations included addressing concerns about the medical transition of minors and Canada's rapidly expanding Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) regime.

"I wouldn't willingly be caught dead with them in public and I believe it's an error they were allowed in the Hall of Honour at the legislature," Boultbee told legacy media at the time, before claiming she’d continue to represent all of her constituents “regardless of what some members of my caucus associate themselves with."

Did I call it? https://t.co/TJaVruDEha — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 3, 2026

Boultbee resigned from the Conservative caucus in October 2025, saying she could no longer support the party after witnessing "the unraveling of John Rustad."

Rustad pushed back at the time, saying he was "very concerned about her wellbeing" and alleging Boultbee had been "leaking everything to everyone."

In a social media post today, Premier Eby celebrated Boultbee's arrival in the NDP caucus and her severing ties with the Conservative party under which she was elected, which Eby called “extreme.”

"Amelia showed real courage leaving the extreme BC Conservatives — and since has been a fierce independent voice for her constituents. Today's she's joining our BC NDP team, where we're focused on healthcare, housing costs and getting big projects built. Welcome, Amelia," Eby said.

Radical ideologue and safer supply king David Eby is so pleased that MLA Amelia Boultbee left the "extreme" B.C. Conservatives. https://t.co/i0s7YOCp1H — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) July 3, 2026

In recent months, Boultbee sided with the NDP on multiple votes, prompting accusations from some Conservatives that she was helping advance the government's agenda. In May, Conservative MLA Harman Bhangu suggested as much in a social media post, grouping Boultbee with fellow former BC Conservative-turned-Independent MLA Elenore Sturko.

“Amelia Boultbee have officially been called up to the BC NDP FARM TEAM. At this point, David Eby doesn't even need to recruit candidates anymore. He just waits for weak independent politicians to audition themselves." wrote Bhangu.

After I raised the question on social media of whether former Conservative-turned-Independent MLA Elenore Sturko could be next to cross the floor, Sturko replied to claim that’s not happening: "One doesn't have to wonder. The answer is no. I won't be joining the NDP."

One doesn’t have to wonder. The answer is no.

I won’t be joining the NDP. https://t.co/L65VSxLnP4 — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) July 3, 2026

Boultbee's move marks the latest chapter in the BC Conservatives' caucus member decline following the 2024 election. The party has lost six MLAs who, at one point, all sat as independents.

However, the political picture continues to evolve.

With Boultbee now in the NDP caucus and Dallas Brodie leading the newly formed OneBC party, several independent MLAs remain outside any caucus, leaving open the possibility that some could eventually return to the BC Conservatives under their new leader, Kery-Lynne Findlay.