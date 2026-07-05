'Antifa burned my car': Right-wing commentator targeted in Quebec

Cormier-Denis travelled to Quebec City for an event marking Quebec’s national holiday when his vehicle was destroyed by fire.

“My car was set on fire. It was dangerous because there were other cars,” he said. “There were houses in wood, okay? Old houses in Quebec City… So it was really dangerous, even for the neighbourhood.”

TERRORISME ANTIFASCISTE



Les antifas viennent de brûler mon automobile à Québec alors que je tenais un évènement pour la Fête nationale.



Une enquête criminelle est en cours.



Ces crapules devront payer pour leurs actes terroristes. pic.twitter.com/7ZiykvTTFz — Alexandre Cormier-Denis (@acormierd) June 25, 2026

According to Cormier-Denis, a Quebec Antifa-linked social-media account had circulated a call to action before the event. However, the Quebec police have not yet identified who was responsible for setting the fire.

Voici le résultat de « l'appel à l'action » des groupes radicaux d'extrême gauche « antifas » contre moi.



Les médias et les élus doivent désormais unanimement dénoncer la violence d'extrême gauche au Québec.



L'escalade doit cesser. pic.twitter.com/L6fgyb6iJj — Alexandre Cormier-Denis (@acormierd) June 27, 2026

Cormier-Denis believes the incident represents an escalation from an earlier confrontation outside his studio. He said approximately “40 masked militia men” surrounded his vehicle, kicked it, placed stickers on it and prevented him from accessing the building.

“They want to terrorize me. They want to terrorize my followers,” he said, claiming that both he and members of his family had also been doxxed.

Cormier-Denis also rejected allegations that he is a white supremacist or fascist.

“I’m a French-Canadian nationalist,” he said. “I’m not a fascist. I’m not a white supremacist. I’m a nationalist.”

Réaction à l'incendie criminel de ma voiture et appel au débat avec la gauche.



Il faut refuser la logique d'escalade de la violence et de la terreur. pic.twitter.com/lC96XNIL5M — Alexandre Cormier-Denis (@acormierd) June 26, 2026

He accused Quebec’s major media organizations of ignoring the fire because the incident either contradicts their political narrative or because journalists are afraid of becoming targets themselves. His most chilling warning concerned what could happen next.

“What’s the next level?” Cormier-Denis asked. “They’re going to burn the place where I stay? What are they going to do?”

The incident now raises serious questions about political intimidation — and whether authorities and media organizations apply the same standards regardless of a victim’s political opinions.