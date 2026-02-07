SPONSOR | What the silver selloff really means

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia break down the recent surge and pullback in silver and explain why volatility and “dislocation” are classic features of a real bull market — not signs of weakness.

As paper contracts were aggressively sold to meet margin calls, physical demand surged, inventories vanished, and premiums exploded worldwide.

Jeremy and Jerry point to bank failures, leveraged unwinds, and collapsing derivatives as evidence that this selloff is paper carnage, not physical selling.

They also examine the U.S. government’s move to classify silver as a critical mineral and launch a multi-billion-dollar strategic stockpile under Project Vault, a shift that could permanently change the precious metals landscape.

