SPONSOR | $7,000 gold? $300 silver? ‘Crazy’ forecasts are suddenly making sense

On this episode of The Real Money Show, presented by Guildhall Wealth, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia explore what silver’s breakout after 50 years of suppression really means.

They break down forecasts calling for gold to reach $7,000–$10,000 per ounce and silver to hit $300, explaining how these “crazy” numbers suddenly make sense when considering industrial demand, de-dollarization, and a global monetary reset.

Jeremy and Jerry show why holding physical metals protects investors from currency devaluation, market manipulation, and systemic financial risk and how owning segregated gold and silver outside the banking system gives investors both security and tax advantages.

Finally, they explain why silver scarcity, industrial growth, and long-term cycles make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for investors to position themselves in physical gold and silver.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

