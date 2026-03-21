SPONSOR | Gold's March MADNESS: The quiet collapse behind today’s markets

On this episode of The Real Money Show, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correia pull back the curtain on what’s really driving gold and silver right now.

They revisit the chaos of 1980 and reveal why today’s market may be even more volatile, with central banks trapped, currencies weakening, and confidence quietly eroding.

Jeremy and Jerry break down the three phases of a monetary reset already underway, including why gold may be moving from a commodity to the foundation of the financial system itself.

They also expose the illusion of “high rates” policy, as billions in liquidity quietly flood the system behind the scenes.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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