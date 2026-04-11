SPONSOR | Middle East tensions, market chaos, and gold's BREAKOUT moment!

As markets swing on geopolitical shocks and shifting rate expectations, they reveal why the same monetary playbook keeps repeating, as the world's most sophisticated institutions move back toward physical certainty with physical assets.

They also point to a powerful long-term trend: despite decades of crises, money printing, and economic upheaval, gold and silver have continued to rise, signalling the current system may be nearing a turning point.

As central banks like France and China aggressively repatriate their physical reserves, the duo draw a critical distinction between investing and true ownership, breaking down how allocating physical bullion outside the banking system can protect your access and control, and ensure your sovereignty isn't at the mercy of a computer hack or bank freeze.

Ultimately, whether the future brings a “gray sky” downturn or a “blue sky” boom, they underscore that gold isn’t about predicting outcomes — it’s about protecting your wealth no matter how events unfold.

The Real Money Show airs Saturdays at 1 p.m. ET on Rebel News.

Jeremy and Jerry share expert insights on safeguarding your savings, diversifying your portfolio, and building long-term financial security.

Since 2002, Guildhall has guided investors through inflation, market volatility, and global uncertainty, helping everyday people make informed financial decisions.

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If you want to learn how to protect your savings with physical gold and silver, visit GuildhallWealth.com/RebelNews.

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