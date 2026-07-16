Toronto Iranians honour 'Uncle' Lindsey Graham with candlelight vigil

On Tuesday, July 14th, grassroots Iranian groups organized a community vigil for the late Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly on July 11. The 71-year-old lawmaker and senator passed away suddenly at his home in Washington, D.C., following a sudden cardiac event.

Toronto Iranians paid their respects to Lindsey Graham tonight outside the U.S. Consulate. pic.twitter.com/zJ7iGSTLOw — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) July 15, 2026

Lindsey Graham, often referred to as “Uncle” Lindsey Graham by Iranians, was an important figure in the fight for freedom for Iran. He was a vocal advocate for the Iranian people over the regime: Graham repeatedly distinguished between the oppressive theocracy (which he called a "religious Nazi regime" or similar) and ordinary Iranians.

He backed maximum pressure sanctions and pushed for isolating the regime's nuclear program, proxies, and human rights abuses. In speeches, he told Iranians directly that America stood with them for regime change or liberation.

For many in the diaspora, Graham represented rare, unwavering support in Washington—a steadfast voice who consistently chose the Iranian people over appeasement policies that had emboldened the regime for decades. His passionate speeches and legislative efforts gave hope to generations who felt abandoned by the international community.

🚨 BREAKING — Senator Lindsey Graham [@LindseyGrahamSC], while holding back tears and speaking to the people of Iran: “We stand with you tonight taking back your country from the ayatollah’s religious Nazi regime. Change is coming to Iran. Trump is not Obama. He has your back.” pic.twitter.com/P3OQQG5Q1s — Rayan Amiri (@realRayanAmiri) February 28, 2026

After his death, regime state media celebrated (calling his passing "sweet"), while opposition voices and diaspora groups mourned publicly—holding vigils across the West, posting tributes, and calling him a "shield" for the voiceless. In cities like Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., many gathered with candles, flags, and portraits of him or pictures of him with Reza Pahlavi.

These evil people the Explosive Media from Iran just released a gloating Lego video celebrating Senator Lindsey Graham's sudden death and openly threatening Laura Loomer as 'next.' They mock him as a 'warmonger' while Iranian state TV smiles. They are not hiding it. Graham is… pic.twitter.com/a2xXI0JFgb — 𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 🕊️ 45 🇺🇸 47 (@FearlessAnn47) July 12, 2026

Supporters of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi held a candlelight vigil outside the US Embassy in London to honour the late US Senator Lindsey Graham following his death.



Graham was widely known for advocating a hard-line US policy towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, including… pic.twitter.com/9rE3cKDIs0 — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) July 15, 2026

Without fail, there were a couple of protesters who showed up. Yes, people actually came to protest a vigil for a recently deceased man who served his country. Some regular protesters from Bathurst and Sheppard came to the U.S. Consulate to shout the usual “baby killers” at the group of Iranians and Jews lighting candles for the senator.

Tensions flared when vigil attendees crossed the street to confront them but focus remained primarily on the vigil itself where the Star Spangled Banner, O’ Canada and the Iranian Imperial anthem played after brief speeches. Despite the disruption, the evening stayed peaceful and dignified, emphasizing the deep gratitude many felt toward Graham’s commitment to the Iranian cause.

An Iranian attendee at the vigil for Lindsey Graham defiantly held up an Israeli flag while facing a lone protester who showed up with a sign referencing “Palestine.”



📍 U.S. Consulate, Toronto, July 14 pic.twitter.com/WOHHgNrT1s — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) July 15, 2026