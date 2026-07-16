Toronto Iranians honour 'Uncle' Lindsey Graham with candlelight vigil

Toronto residents gathered to remember the late U.S. senator while regular Bathurst and Sheppard demonstrators shouted insults from across the street.

Scarlett Grace
  |   July 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Tuesday, July 14th, grassroots Iranian groups organized a community vigil for the late Lindsey Graham, who passed away suddenly on July 11. The 71-year-old lawmaker and senator passed away suddenly at his home in Washington, D.C., following a sudden cardiac event.

Lindsey Graham, often referred to as “Uncle” Lindsey Graham by Iranians, was an important figure in the fight for freedom for Iran. He was a vocal advocate for the Iranian people over the regime: Graham repeatedly distinguished between the oppressive theocracy (which he called a "religious Nazi regime" or similar) and ordinary Iranians.

He backed maximum pressure sanctions and pushed for isolating the regime's nuclear program, proxies, and human rights abuses. In speeches, he told Iranians directly that America stood with them for regime change or liberation.

For many in the diaspora, Graham represented rare, unwavering support in Washington—a steadfast voice who consistently chose the Iranian people over appeasement policies that had emboldened the regime for decades. His passionate speeches and legislative efforts gave hope to generations who felt abandoned by the international community.

After his death, regime state media celebrated (calling his passing "sweet"), while opposition voices and diaspora groups mourned publicly—holding vigils across the West, posting tributes, and calling him a "shield" for the voiceless. In cities like Toronto, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., many gathered with candles, flags, and portraits of him or pictures of him with Reza Pahlavi.

Without fail, there were a couple of protesters who showed up. Yes, people actually came to protest a vigil for a recently deceased man who served his country. Some regular protesters from Bathurst and Sheppard came to the U.S. Consulate to shout the usual “baby killers” at the group of Iranians and Jews lighting candles for the senator.

Tensions flared when vigil attendees crossed the street to confront them but focus remained primarily on the vigil itself where the Star Spangled Banner, O’ Canada and the Iranian Imperial anthem played after brief speeches. Despite the disruption, the evening stayed peaceful and dignified, emphasizing the deep gratitude many felt toward Graham’s commitment to the Iranian cause.

Stop Islamic Domination

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To Mayor Chad Bachynski and the Regina City Council: We, the concerned citizens of Regina, demand you immediately revoke the temporary permit allowing the downtown Jamia Masjid to blast the amplified Islamic call to prayer over loudspeakers, which disrupts our city core with noise audible over one kilometre every Friday.

This test of Islamic domination under the banner of multiculturalism has sparked widespread outrage over noise pollution. Yet police have responded by ramping up patrols around Muslim sites and warning that threats related to the controversy will be investigated under the enhanced hate crime provisions of Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act—even while they approved the disruptive broadcast.

Enforce the Noise Abatement Bylaw equally, silence these loudspeakers now, and stop Islamic domination in Regina!

Will you sign?

Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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