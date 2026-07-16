Clarington's Sharia slaughterhouses: First came the crime, now comes the coverup...
If the government-funded trained seals in the mainstream media bothered to do a little digging, they would’ve discovered a treasure trove of social media postings in which Bhuiyan is advertising halal-slaughtered animals for sale and visitors to the farm are referred to as 'clients.'
If you sole-source your news from the mainstream media and believe the words of certain Liberal MPs, you’d think that Islamophobia is running wild in the streets of Clarington, Ont., situated east of Toronto.
But when you take a deep dive into the facts, a different scenario emerges.
Former Conservative candidate for the Toronto riding of Scarborough West, Mohsin Bhuiyan, currently operates a farm in the Bowmanville area of Clarington. He raises a variety of animals, including ducks, hens, pigeons and rabbits. He claims it is a “hobby farm” for his family’s personal use only.
Recently, he claimed to be the victim of intimidation and extremist threats. This was apparently due to chatter on Facebook over the last several weeks. And the chatter was about how Bhuiyan was accused of slaughtering animals on his farm for clients, without the necessary approvals to do so. There were also allegations of animal cruelty occurring.
For his part, Bhuiyan denies everything, saying his property is merely a hobby farm for personal use only. At least, that’s what he repeatedly stated to the mainstream media. It should be noted that Bhuiyan refuses to give interviews to the independent press. And shockers! The mainstream media has completely bought his story, hook, line, and sinker.
If the government-funded trained seals in the mainstream media bothered to do a little digging, they would’ve discovered a treasure trove of social media postings in which Bhuiyan is advertising halal-slaughtered animals for sale and visitors to the farm are referred to as “clients.”
Oops…
Speaking of government, Liberal MPs such as Ryan Turnbull and Jennifer McKelvie were quick to exploit this story. They were shocked, alarmed, and appalled at the “Islamophobia” running wild in Clarington. Please note: These Liberal MPs don’t even represent the riding that Bowmanville is situated in. But never mind. Never let a crisis — real or imagined — go to waste.
Indeed, last Tuesday there was even a rally at a Clarington community centre to denounce anti-Muslim behaviour in the region. Attendence was heavily vetted, and sources tell us this meeting resembled a Liberal Party of Canada rally.
Now, why would that be? Well, again, according to sources, this whole Islamophobia freakout is really all about the MP who does represent this riding. That would be Conservative Jamil Jivani.
Apparently, the Liberals are hellbent on smearing Javani in the hopes of flipping the riding of Bowmanville — Oshawa North in the next election. They allegedly want to depict Jivani as a racist or an Islamophobe or a hater — anything that will stick. How odd that for almost three years now, the Liberals have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to actual bona fide antisemitism in the streets of Canada conducted by the pro-Hamas crowd. But never mind.
And so it is that these Liberals, aided and abetted by their paid-off useful idiots in the mainstream media, are depicting former Conservative Mohsin Bhuiyan as a victim even though evidence exists that he was indeed breaking the law regarding animal husbandry.
In any event, Rebel News twice ventured out to Bhuiyan’s farm to get him on camera. On our second visit, we left behind a printout of our questions in his mailbox. Our questions included:
- You have told the mainstream media that you have not slaughtered animals on your farm for commercial use. Yet we have a Facebook advertisement posted by you that states the following: “Available for pick up now. I have whole fresh meat chickens and duck available for pick up. They should average around 5 pound. Pick up in 3548 Middle road, Bowmanville.” As well, there are social media videos of you ostensibly marketing your wares in which visitors to your farm are referred to as “clients.” How do you account for this discrepancy?
- If you are — or were — breaking the law, how does this amount to “Islamophobia”? Are we not all equal under the law?
- Who was the person on your property last Friday (July 3) who physically prevented me from interviewing you? We were simply trying to get your side of the story — why does it appear that you will only communicate with the mainstream media?
- There are eyewitness accounts of people on your farm wearing so-called “kill suits.” Why would they wear such garb if this didn’t involve the slaughter of animals?
- There’s a video circulating of one of your clients speaking in Bangla. Translated to English, he says, “The duck was difficult to catch; now I’m going to kill him and eat him.” This would indicate that your livestock is not for personal use only. How do you account for this?
- Can you kindly show us a certificate that notes your abattoir is properly slaughtering animals? I understand that such a certificate must be displayed on site.
- You have two illegally constructed buildings on site. Notably, some of the construction materials are federal Conservative Party election signs. These signs are property of the riding association. Why are you still in possession of these signs?
- Earlier this month, a one-year-old dog belonging to former Clarington mayor John Mutton died. You proclaimed on social media that Mutton killed his own dog. What proof do you have to make such an allegation? And are you prepared to defend that statement with the senior provincial animal welfare investigator (who I understand is currently investigating this matter)?
- Is the Liberal Party of Canada involved in publicizing your story? If so, why?
We also reached out to Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster and the Town of Clarington’s media relations office. Nobody would come on camera. One representative referred us to the mayor’s statement, essentially noting “hate has no home here.”
Which is too bad because that doesn’t answer the specific questions we had for Mayor Foster, which included the following:
- Were complaints regarding the illegal slaughterhouses investigated promptly and thoroughly?
- Were municipal by-laws enforced consistently, regardless of who was involved?
- Was any person afforded preferential treatment?
- Was there unnecessary delay despite repeated complaints?
- Did anyone interfere with, discourage, or influence enforcement activities?
- Were public safety, animal welfare, and environmental concerns given the priority they deserved?
- Did Council exercise appropriate oversight over the administration of municipal enforcement?
- Has there been any input from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Ministry of Natural Resources?
- I understand that some elected representatives have opined that criticizing these slaughterhouses and criticizing parking issues regarding certain mosques in the region are akin to "hate speech". Can you explain why this is the case?
Again, radio silence…
Check out our report in which former Clarington mayor John Mutton sounds the alarm regarding what is really going on in this town. It has absolutely nothing to do with Islamophobia. But it has everything to do with the Liberal Party of Canada doing anything it can when it comes to its relentless pursuit of power. This includes the Liberals putting party before country — and, for that matter, the truth.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.