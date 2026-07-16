Clarington's Sharia slaughterhouses: First came the crime, now comes the coverup...

If you sole-source your news from the mainstream media and believe the words of certain Liberal MPs, you’d think that Islamophobia is running wild in the streets of Clarington, Ont., situated east of Toronto.

But when you take a deep dive into the facts, a different scenario emerges.

Former Conservative candidate for the Toronto riding of Scarborough West, Mohsin Bhuiyan, currently operates a farm in the Bowmanville area of Clarington. He raises a variety of animals, including ducks, hens, pigeons and rabbits. He claims it is a “hobby farm” for his family’s personal use only.

Recently, he claimed to be the victim of intimidation and extremist threats. This was apparently due to chatter on Facebook over the last several weeks. And the chatter was about how Bhuiyan was accused of slaughtering animals on his farm for clients, without the necessary approvals to do so. There were also allegations of animal cruelty occurring.

For his part, Bhuiyan denies everything, saying his property is merely a hobby farm for personal use only. At least, that’s what he repeatedly stated to the mainstream media. It should be noted that Bhuiyan refuses to give interviews to the independent press. And shockers! The mainstream media has completely bought his story, hook, line, and sinker.

If the government-funded trained seals in the mainstream media bothered to do a little digging, they would’ve discovered a treasure trove of social media postings in which Bhuiyan is advertising halal-slaughtered animals for sale and visitors to the farm are referred to as “clients.”

Oops…

Speaking of government, Liberal MPs such as Ryan Turnbull and Jennifer McKelvie were quick to exploit this story. They were shocked, alarmed, and appalled at the “Islamophobia” running wild in Clarington. Please note: These Liberal MPs don’t even represent the riding that Bowmanville is situated in. But never mind. Never let a crisis — real or imagined — go to waste.

Indeed, last Tuesday there was even a rally at a Clarington community centre to denounce anti-Muslim behaviour in the region. Attendence was heavily vetted, and sources tell us this meeting resembled a Liberal Party of Canada rally.