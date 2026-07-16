Nenshi apologizes for photo with Israeli ambassador after Stampede appearance
The Alberta NDP leader condemned Israel's military operations in Gaza in a statement posted to social media on Thursday morning.
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has issued a public apology after being photographed with Israel's ambassador to Canada during the Calgary Stampede, saying the image caused "immense hurt" within parts of his party's support base.
The apology has also renewed scrutiny of Nenshi's own record of public engagements with representatives of the Chinese Communist Party while serving as Calgary mayor.
In October 2011, Nenshi attended a reception hosted by the Chinese Consulate in Calgary marking the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event, documented on the Chinese Consulate's official website, shows Nenshi posing for photographs with Chinese diplomats and addressing attendees alongside provincial cabinet ministers and other political leaders.
That appearance was one of several documented interactions between Nenshi and Chinese officials during his time as mayor.
In the statement released Thursday, Nenshi said he wanted "to speak to you from the heart" about the photograph, explaining that Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed approached him at a public Stampede event and the pair had "a very brief and frank exchange during which a photo was taken."
A message from Naheed Nenshi pic.twitter.com/VARwsRW20Q— Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) July 16, 2026
"After talking to many people in the community over the last couple of days, I better understand the immense hurt that has been caused to a lot of folks," Nenshi wrote.
Nenshi reaffirmed the Alberta NDP's position that Israel has violated international law in Gaza, citing findings of international courts and criticizing Israel's military campaign. He also referenced recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.
Conspicuously absent from the statement was any mention of Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 terrorist attack triggered the current war, or Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization that has fired thousands of rockets into Israel from southern Lebanon.
Nenshi concluded his statement by saying he has "dedicated my life" to fighting hatred and promoting peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila