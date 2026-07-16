Nenshi apologizes for photo with Israeli ambassador after Stampede appearance

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has issued a public apology after being photographed with Israel's ambassador to Canada during the Calgary Stampede, saying the image caused "immense hurt" within parts of his party's support base.

The apology has also renewed scrutiny of Nenshi's own record of public engagements with representatives of the Chinese Communist Party while serving as Calgary mayor.

In October 2011, Nenshi attended a reception hosted by the Chinese Consulate in Calgary marking the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The event, documented on the Chinese Consulate's official website, shows Nenshi posing for photographs with Chinese diplomats and addressing attendees alongside provincial cabinet ministers and other political leaders.

That appearance was one of several documented interactions between Nenshi and Chinese officials during his time as mayor.