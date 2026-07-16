Carney facing backlash after $160K in airplane meal costs during one trip abroad exposed

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discussed how Mark Carney and his entourage spent nearly $160,000 of taxpayer funds on airplane food during one trip abroad last year.

The CTF's latest report found the prime minister's 55-person entourage racked up a bill working out to roughly $2,850 per passenger. CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano called the spending "unreal," noting the amount is more than the average Canadian family will spend on groceries in almost a decade.

Terrazzano said the menu included a sun-dried tomato and mozzarella omelette, French toast with cinnamon and berries, Chilean sea bass, beef tenderloin with pepper sauce, chicken supreme, and a dessert called "death by chocolate."

"This is getting completely out of hand," he said.

They're living the high life on your dime.



Carney and his 55 person entourage spent $160,000 on AIRPLANE FOOD during a week long international trip.



Carney spent more money on airplane food during one trip than the average family spends on groceries in nine years. pic.twitter.com/v15Xwje4Ly — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 16, 2026

The trip is not an isolated case. The CTF says Carney previously spent roughly $50,000 on airplane food during trips to Brussels and London, and $93,000 during a trip to Italy — more than double what former prime minister Justin Trudeau spent on a similar Italy trip a year earlier.

By comparison, the CTF notes a former defence minister spent just $2,300 on food during a 12-day international trip, while the chief of the defence staff billed taxpayers nothing for a short flight to Washington, D.C.

Terrazzano said Liberal ministers have previously defended the spending in question period by arguing the prime minister must fly internationally for his job, a justification he rejected outright.

“It’s possible for the prime minister to travel internationally without billing taxpayers six figures for airplane food so we need Carney to make sure these types of bills never happen again,” he said.