Reactions: Peaceful Alberta independence supporter attacked

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Tamara Lich, and Stockwell Day reacted to a disturbing incident in which a peaceful Alberta independence supporter was attacked in Edmonton while holding an Alberta flag.

The victim, Don Bonnar, was attending Keith Wilson's Let Alberta Decide pancake breakfast on June 28 when the attack occurred. Bonnar says that after he was briefly confronted while holding an Alberta flag, he was pushed into the roadway, where his foot was run over by a vehicle.

He says doctors suspected a fracture, and he underwent medical treatment following the incident. "It could have killed me," he previously told Rebel News.

Stockwell Day commented on the video, noting the concerning rise in political violence in Canada and the US. "When I first saw this video, I fact-checked, I thought this can't be real, this guy couldn't have been attacked for that, and in fact he was," he said.

"The increase in violence on political issues where people have political difference, it's everywhere. And it's literally life threatening and has emerged into becoming life threatening," Day continued.

"I'm not going to try and say it's all the Left, but all of the documented studies over the last five years show increasingly it's coming from leftist groups, and individuals seem to be less capable of having a vigorous debate without actually trying to kill the other person," he added.

No arrests have been publicly reported as of yet, though witnesses and video evidence were shared with Edmonton police. The attack comes amid heightened tensions around Alberta independence discussions, with Indigenous leaders separately voicing strong opposition to provincial separation efforts on treaty grounds.