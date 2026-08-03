NEW VIDEO: Military convoys are rounding up migrants in Ceuta, Spain
Tens of thousands of Moroccan migrants brazenly stormed into Ceuta, Spain, on July 30.
We're on the ground in Ceuta, where the fallout from last week's shocking migrant invasion is unfolding in front of our eyes.
Spanish authorities say most of the migrants have gone home and that the crisis is over. We're just metres from the Moroccan border, and I can tell you it is not.
They're still here. Hiding in the hills and bushes along the beachfront, watching people walk by.
We even filmed convoys of military trucks hauling young migrants back toward Morocco — and then watched several of them jump out and run for the mountains right in front of us.
Right beside the border, I also spoke with a group of young migrants and an older Moroccan man handing out aid. The migrant admitted he crossed because Spain's president promised to give migrants citizenship.
The blame for this crisis rests squarely at the feet of Spain's political leaders.
They invited this, and now their own people are paying the price.
We have more reports in the works, including a full-length exclusive investigation with many more interviews you won't see anywhere else.
The mainstream media won't report this honestly. That's why we're here. Follow it all at MigrantReports.com, and please chip in toward our travel costs to keep us on the ground.
Your support will keep us going.
More from our investigation:
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.