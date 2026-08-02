Inside Ceuta: Rebel News reports from Spain’s border crisis

Rebel News journalists Alexandra Lavoie and Efrain Flores Monsanto have arrived in southern Spain to report from the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla following a major border breach that has drawn international attention.

They travelled from Madrid through Seville before reaching the Spanish territory of Ceuta, where hotels were reportedly fully booked amid the ongoing situation.

More than 50,000 military-age men breached the border from Morocco by land and by sea, causing mayhem on these Spanish enclaves.

To understand the magnitude, Ceuta normally has a population of approximately 83,000 people.

The images circulating online were chilling: crowds of men running through the streets, some shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while scenes of destruction, vandalism, looting and chaos spread across the city.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described the incident as an attack on Spain’s territorial integrity, while political debate has intensified over the government’s immigration and border policies.

Western borders across the globe are being exploited, and our governments are turning a blind eye. We, ordinary citizens, are being forced to live with the consequences.

The purpose of this reporting trip is to document the conditions on the ground and speak directly with residents and business owners affected by the disruption, and to give them a voice unlike the mainstream media.

If you like our truthful reporting, help us cover the costs of this trip by donating to MigrantReports.com.

Please donate to support our independent reporting on Europe’s migrant crisis Planes, trains, automobiles — and at least five stops. That's what it takes to get Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto to Ceuta, Spain, to cover the most important story in the world right now that the mainstream media won't touch. The catch? Those economy-class tickets are $3,000 apiece, and unlike the CBC, we don't have a billion taxpayer dollars lying around — we've got you. If you believe this unique, independent reporting is important, then please chip in what you can toward the $6,000 tab. Optional email code

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