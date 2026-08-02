Inside Ceuta: Rebel News reports from Spain’s border crisis
Alexandra Lavoie reports from Spain’s North African enclave as residents describe the fallout from a large-scale migrant breach across the border from Morocco.
Rebel News journalists Alexandra Lavoie and Efrain Flores Monsanto have arrived in southern Spain to report from the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla following a major border breach that has drawn international attention.
They travelled from Madrid through Seville before reaching the Spanish territory of Ceuta, where hotels were reportedly fully booked amid the ongoing situation.
More than 50,000 military-age men breached the border from Morocco by land and by sea, causing mayhem on these Spanish enclaves.
To understand the magnitude, Ceuta normally has a population of approximately 83,000 people.
The images circulating online were chilling: crowds of men running through the streets, some shouting “Allahu Akbar,” while scenes of destruction, vandalism, looting and chaos spread across the city.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has described the incident as an attack on Spain’s territorial integrity, while political debate has intensified over the government’s immigration and border policies.
Western borders across the globe are being exploited, and our governments are turning a blind eye. We, ordinary citizens, are being forced to live with the consequences.
The purpose of this reporting trip is to document the conditions on the ground and speak directly with residents and business owners affected by the disruption, and to give them a voice unlike the mainstream media.
If you like our truthful reporting, help us cover the costs of this trip by donating to MigrantReports.com.
More from our investigation:
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.