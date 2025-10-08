🔴Convoy punishments, Alberta vs BC Indigenous projects, Carney's body language | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Eva Chipiuk and Brendan Miller, lawyers who represented the Freedom Convoy at the Public Order Emergency Commission for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Guests: Eva Chipiuk and Brendan Miller, lawyers who represented the Freedom Convoy at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Today, we're looking at the punishments doled out to Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who were both given 18 months' house arrest and curfew orders after the longest mischief trial in Canadian history finally reached its conclusion.

Plus, Alberta is pushing for a new pipeline to British Columbia's coast. We'll look at the way the two provinces work with Indigenous groups as a spat between premiers Danielle Smith and David Eby seems to be escalating.

And finally, a body language expert is asserting Prime Minister Mark Carney projected a confident, friendly image during his meeting with President Trump as the two leaders continue to discuss a trade deal among other projects.

