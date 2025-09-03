🔴Smith's explicit book ban, Alberta immigration proposals, NDP rejects 'cis men' | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Rebel reporter Angelica Toy and National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith's explicit book ban, and her efforts to protect the classics from future censorship after the province moved to restrict graphic sexual content from being presented to children.

Plus, an Alberta Next panel discussion got heated over the topic of immigration, as Premier Smith proposed restricting some social services from newcomers, provoking a response from some who said it was going too far and targeting immigrants.

And finally, the New Democratic Party's leadership race is set to kickoff, and it comes with a catch: leadership hopefuls must not have more than 50% of their supporting signatures be from straight men.

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

