🔴Libs 'monitoring' trans law, Quebec tax hoarding, Ford says 'look harder' | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, David Knight Legg and Jeremy Borg discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of The Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

  |   September 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by chairman of Elements Capital Advisors David Knight Legg and Western Standard political reporter Jeremy Borg for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

 

Show Notes

GUESTS: David Knight Legg, chairman of Elements Capital Advisors and Jeremy Borg, political reporter for the Western Standard

Today, we're looking at the Carney Liberals saying they're “monitoring” Alberta's law protecting women's sports from biological males, with a spokesperson for Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden suggesting the law discriminates against transgender athletes.

Plus, the Bloc Quebecois are demanding tax dollars collected from Quebec be reinvested back in the province, raising further questions about the fairness of the federal equalization program.

And finally, while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her province will soon make an announcement about temporary foreign workers amid high youth unemployment rates, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told job seekers they need to “look harder” for work.

