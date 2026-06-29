Toronto Pride degeneracy, 'Multiculturalism Day', MAID expansion examined | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're discussing disturbing footage from this year's Pride Parade in Toronto that shows dozens of attendees exposing themselves among families and young children.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that "unity does not require uniformity" while recognizing 'Canadian Multiculturalism Day' on Saturday. Carney's statement was condemned by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who stated "Unity DOES require uniform respect for democratic principles like freedom of speech, respect for rule of law, freedom to worship without persecution, etc."

And finally, the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for patients whose sole underlying condition is mental illness is being examined by the Liberal government after a parliamentary committee report recommended against it. Mark Carney stated on Friday that the decision will ultimately be up to the government, and not him personally.

Join the Conversation

Hosts David & Alexa will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows