Toronto Pride degeneracy, 'Multiculturalism Day', MAID expansion examined | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're discussing disturbing footage from this year's Pride Parade in Toronto that shows dozens of attendees exposing themselves among families and young children.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that "unity does not require uniformity" while recognizing 'Canadian Multiculturalism Day' on Saturday. Carney's statement was condemned by Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who stated "Unity DOES require uniform respect for democratic principles like freedom of speech, respect for rule of law, freedom to worship without persecution, etc."
And finally, the expansion of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for patients whose sole underlying condition is mental illness is being examined by the Liberal government after a parliamentary committee report recommended against it. Mark Carney stated on Friday that the decision will ultimately be up to the government, and not him personally.
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Ruth Bard commented 2026-06-29 15:59:48 -040024 Sussex may be past the point of no return, but if Carney wants to live there, he can renovate it at his own expense. He can well afford it, and we can’t.