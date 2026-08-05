Alberta NDP skews CSIS letter, 'Hate speech' policing, Marxist training manuals | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist and Alberta Fact Check contributor Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (Author, Western Standard columnist, and Alberta Fact Check contributor)

Today, we're looking at Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi carefully choosing to publish a portion of a letter from CSIS discussing the province's upcoming referendum.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is pushing back against the Edmonton police warning officers could begin enforcing so-called hate speech offences after the Liberals passed more federal censorship legislation.

And finally, the Regina Public Schools Teachers' Association is facing backlash after it posted a message promoting what teachers were up to this summer and highlighted a book written by a Brazilian communist.

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