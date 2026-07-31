Spain invaded by illegals, BC Conservatives update, China spying on NATO | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by BC Conservative MLA David Williams for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: David Williams (BC Conservative MLA for Salmon Arm-Shuswap)
Today, we're looking at the thousands of illegal migrants that poured into Ceuta and Melilla, small Spanish exclaves located on the north African shores and the international response to the developing crisis.
Plus, we'll examine how BC Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is reshaping the party following her rejection of a rumour that MLAs told to no longer use the term First Nations.
And finally, new reports are naming China as the "third country" a Chinese-Canadian accused of spying on NATO was working for.
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