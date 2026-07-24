Trump's newest tariff, Musk rejects 'far right' label, Billboard truck drama | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Tamara Lich are joined by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Caryma Sa'd (independent journalist)
Today, we're looking at the federal Liberal government's response to another round of tariffs from the United States, this time with President Trump hitting Canada and other nations with a charge over the use of forced labour in supply chains.
Plus, Elon Musk rejected being branded as "far right" in an interview with The Economist, suggesting he aligns more with views held by "normal people."
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