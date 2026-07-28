NATO spy fears, Foreign driver assaults woman, CAF polled over Trump | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the growing concerns that Canada's vetting process is not strong enough after a Canadian intern born in China was accused of spying for a "third country" while working at the NATO headquarters in Belgium.
Plus, a foreign Uber driver is accused of assaulting a woman twice — while the media was quick to point out that she was not physically harmed during the incident.
And finally, members of the Canadian Armed Forces were polled over whether they feared Donald Trump following the U.S. president's remarks about Canada becoming the 51st state.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-28 19:45:02 -0400 FlagCanada is still circling the drain. Alberta must break free before it’s too late.