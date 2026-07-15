Equalization is broken, B.C. extorting Alberta, Far-left Canadian arrested in U.S. | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich, plus new Western guests.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich are joined LIVE by former Opposition leader Stockwell Day for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Stockwell Day (former Reform Party leader and political commentator)
Today, we're looking at Canada's broken equalization system that drains money from the makers and redistributes it to the takers, and the lack of economic incentive this provides.
Plus, is British Columbia extorting Alberta over a new pipeline project?
And finally, a radical left-wing Canadian was arrested in the United States after assaulting three pro-Trump kids.
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