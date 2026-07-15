Ethics violation? Senator slams Poilievre on social media

Senator Charles Adler has been busy on social media. In the past week alone, the Trudeau-appointed senator has called Pierre Poilievre "a desperate loser," "the worst bullshitter on the planet with sadistic tendencies," and "Canada's most negative person."

He has described conservative voters as "imbeciles dumber than a bag of Fritos." He called Alberta separatism "the dumbest f---ing idea ever."

And according to Blacklock's Reporter, it may violate the Senate ethics code.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich shared their thoughts on Senator Adler's outbursts on Tuesday's Rebel Roundup.

The Senate ethics and conflict of interest code requires senators to "uphold the highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator" and to "perform parliamentary functions with dignity, honour, and integrity."

Adler, once a prominent conservative radio voice who publicly railed against patronage appointments to the unelected Senate, accepted one himself after rebranding as one of the most vocal anti-conservative commentators in the country.

"All you really have to do to be a senator is shut your mouth and follow the rules," Sheila said. "But that's not Charles Adler."

The ethics code was previously invoked against Senator Lynn Beyak of Ontario, who published constituency letters on her Senate website questioning whether everything being said about residential schools had been fully proven.

For that, she was ordered to issue two separate public apologies and attend mandatory sensitivity training.

"She did it because she was going against the government narrative," Tamara said, "whereas he's propping it up."

Sheila connected Adler's conduct directly to Justin Trudeau, playing a clip compiled by Conservative MP Dean Allison of Trudeau questioning whether unvaccinated Canadians should be "tolerated," declaring they couldn't board planes or trains, and suggesting they were putting vaccinated people at risk.

"That stuff radicalized people," Sheila said. "And now we have a Trudeau-appointed senator calling people imbeciles just because they vote a different way — in fact, a way that Charles Adler himself used to vote."

Tamara drew a contrast with Premier Danielle Smith, who has openly disagreed with the separatist movement while refusing to demonize its supporters.

"There's a way to thread that needle," she said. "Trudeau never did that. Not even once."

Rebel Roundup airs Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.