Marc Morano says 'climate anxiety' is dropping — and even Greta Thunberg has moved on

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, ClimateDepot founder Marc Morano joined the show to discuss the state of "climate anxiety" among young people, with Ezra pointing to recent reports out of Germany about women choosing to remain childless over fears about global warming.

Ezra argued the phenomenon reflects a broader dystopian outlook that has taken hold among a generation raised on apocalyptic climate messaging. "I think there's a general dystopian neurosis that has been planted by the Greta Thunbergs of the world for a generation," he said.

Morano agreed, noting the indoctrination runs deep. "From kindergarten through college, these kids have been indoctrinated, not just in school, but in Hollywood, in pop culture, social media," he said. But he suggested there are signs that outlook is beginning to shift, pointing to Thunberg herself as an example. "Fast forward to a much older Greta and she's shifted," Morano said, noting she rarely discusses climate change anymore, having redirected her focus toward Middle East politics.

Morano also observed that many politicians who once campaigned heavily on climate policy have quietly gone silent on the issue. He cited Prime Minister Mark Carney as an example, now promoting oil pipelines, natural gas exports and the elimination of the consumer carbon tax. South of the border, he said Democrats are avoiding climate messaging altogether in favour of talking points about energy affordability.

Ezra then turned to former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, who campaigned on a carbon levy after being told a serious federal candidate could not run without a climate policy. "He is rightfully in, you know, just his irrelevance. He's an asterisk, a footnote in history," Ezra said, calling it a reminder "not to throw out your principles just because 10 pundits and TV talkers are telling you to."

Both agreed that as cultural reinforcement of climate alarmism fades, young people indoctrinated by it will likely "detox" from that mindset over time. "I'm cautiously optimistic it's going to take another five to 10 years," Morano said.