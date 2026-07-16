Video of woman attacking U.S. teen, Rioters break Premier's window, Wildfire outbreaks | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at video surfacing of the alleged incident that saw a Canadian woman striking a teen in the United States, with her partner taking to social media to plead for help after she was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Plus, radical left-wing rioters in Nova Scotia attacked Premier Tim Houston's car, smashing a window and forcing the premier to be protected by a police escort.

And finally, wildfire outbreaks in Canada are polluting the skies over the country's major cities and are making their way into the U.S., with many wondering whether decreased forestry management is fuelling the fires.

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