Alberta oil, Separatists trying to 'destroy' Canada, Negative economic outlook | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's host Sheila Gunn Reid, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid is joined LIVE by independence advocate Marty Belanger (@MartyUpNorth) for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Marty Belanger (@MartyUpNorth) (social media commentator and independence advocate)
Today, we're looking at the importance of Alberta oil to the world's economy and the proposed pipelines to the West Coast and Ontario, and whether private companies will actually get involved given Canada's strict regulations.
Plus, Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne is accusing Alberta separatists of trying to "destroy" Canada.
And finally, with the country in a "technical recession," a new survey has found the public holds a negative economic outlook for Canada over the next 12 months.
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