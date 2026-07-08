Kingston stop adds billions to Carney's high-speed rail boondoggle, taxpayers group warns

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is sounding the alarm over the Liberals' controversial and costly high-speed rail project.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

Prime Minister Mark Carney's already eye-wateringly expensive high-speed rail project could become even more costly after the federal government ordered planners to add a stop in Kingston.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) estimates the additional stop would add $3.9 billion to the project's construction cost, while increasing long-term operating subsidies by another $2.8 billion.

"This project was already unaffordable for taxpayers with a $90-billion price tag and now it will cost billions more because the Carney government is adding an extra stop," said Noah Jarvis, the CTF's Ontario director. "The project hasn't even started and it's already obvious there will be huge budget overruns."

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon recently directed Alto, the Crown corporation overseeing the project, to develop plans that include a stop in Kingston. According to the CTF, that would require extending the rail line by at least 51.9 kilometres.

Using the midpoint of the federal government's own estimated construction cost—between $60 billion and $90 billion, or roughly $75 million per kilometre—the CTF calculates the Kingston extension alone would increase construction costs by approximately $3.9 billion.

The taxpayer watchdog also projects the additional stop would increase operating subsidies by $2.8 billion over the life of the project. That estimate is based on research from McGill University, which concluded the original high-speed rail proposal would require $53.1 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 43 years.

The CTF argues the Kingston addition is another example of "scope creep"—a well-known driver of cost overruns on major infrastructure projects.

Research by megaproject expert Bent Flyvbjerg found the average rail megaproject exceeds its original budget by 39 per cent. International examples include California's high-speed rail project, where design changes have added an estimated US$5.5 billion in costs, and Britain's HS2 project, whose escalating price tag has also been attributed in part to repeated scope changes.

"The government's $90-billion cost estimate isn't realistic," Jarvis said. "Taxpayers can't afford this boondoggle and it needs to be scrapped."

Sign the petition to stop the Alto rail line!

10,121 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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Ottawa is advancing ALTO — a proposed 300 km/h rail line from Toronto to Quebec City — with a projected cost of $90 billion and no guarantee that'll be the end of it.

The plan would carve a 1,000-kilometre corridor up to 60 metres wide through productive farmland and private property, dividing communities and affecting families who receive little to no benefit. In many stretches, there are no rural stations planned at all.

Other megaprojects have spiralled in cost and delay. Meanwhile, consultations are closing quickly, and concerns remain about expropriation, oversight, and accountability.

Before billions more are committed and land is permanently disrupted, Canadians deserve transparency and a full public debate.

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-08 14:24:22 -0400 Flag
    Maybe Kingston has a lot of Liberal voters…..